ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Move over South Africa, Team India the new chokers in world cricket? Well, stats prove that India does not have a good record in ICC knockouts since 2014. India has lost five big knockout matches in ICC tournaments in the last five years. In 2015 WC, they lost in the semi-finals to eventual champions Australia. They also lost a big ICC Champions Trophy Final against Pakistan in 2017. In 2014, the Men in Blue lost in the T20 World Finals against Sri Lanka and now in 2019, they have lost in the semis to the Kiwis. All of this proves that India has become the new chokers. Also, Kohli’s form in the knockouts has not been up to the mark and that is why fans are also asking for a change in leadership. They want Rohit as captain.
Here is how fans spotted it and felt India are the new chokers.
The Men in Blue will now travel to West Indies for a series starting August 4. According to reports, a few players could be rested and a few names could pop up.