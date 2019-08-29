India vs West Indies: Team India is making the most of their stay in the Caribbean. Virat Kohli-led Team India members visited the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica ahead of the 2nd Test against hosts West Indies in Sabina Park. The players looked relaxed in their casual outfits. BCCI took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse of Team India at the Commissioner’s residence. “Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica,” read BCCI’s post.

Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/GhEnH3Lxqk — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to the picture:

@hardikpandya7… People in your hometown, Jamaica are missing you 😂@TheViralFever 😛 — Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@ACricfanatic) August 29, 2019

For a moment i thought the man in center is Lalit Modi 😝😂 — Sandeep D (@isandyd_23) August 29, 2019

Official dress to phn lete — Deepak Pathak (@deepakpathak191) August 29, 2019

Send @ImRo45 opener in second test 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — golden srihari (@BojjaSrihari111) August 29, 2019

Whr in kl rahul..? — Tamizhselvan (@tamizh219) August 29, 2019

When India lock horns with West Indies in the second Test, Kohli would be on the verge of becoming India’s most successful Test captain with a win, which is highly probable.

The victory in the first Test saw Virat Kohli equal MS Dhoni’s record of 27 Test wins, making him the joint-most successful captain for India in Test cricket. Kohli took over as captain of the Indian Test team when Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014. This would be a massive addition to his already illustrious career.