India captain Virat Kohli was stunned when Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan hit a bizarre six off Mohammed Shami on day two of the ongoing historic Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 24th over of the Bangladesh second innings when Shami decided to change the angle and come round the wicket. The ball was directed towards the body of Hasan as he looked to take evasive action with his bat going nowhere. It came off the top edge and surprisingly carried all the way over the ropes at third man.

Kohli, who was at first slip looked stunned as he could not understand how it happened.

Here is the video of the bizarre six:

Hasan’s eventful stay came to an end for 15 off 22 balls. He was caught by Kohli at first slip off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

Hasan was initially not picked in the starting XI but came into the side after Liton Das was retired hurt following a concussion.

Liton was looking good on 15 when a quick Shami delivery thudded on to his helmet. He took off his helmet immediately and took a look as Shami walked up to apologise.

The physiotherapist rushed in as per the latest concussion protocols. Liton continued for some time but after umpires, Joel Wilson and Marais Erasmus had a look just before tea, he was seen walking off and later retired hurt.

Liton scored a brisk 24 to show some fight after all Bangladesh batsmen succumbed to the might of the Indian pace battery.

Meanwhile, India needs four more wickets to win the historic Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens and win the series 2-0.