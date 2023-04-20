Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Likely to Continue as RCB Captain For Next Two Matches in IPL 2023 – CHECK DEETS

Virat Kohli Likely to Continue as RCB Captain For Next Two Matches in IPL 2023 – CHECK DEETS

IPL 2023: Against Punjab, it seemed to be a tactical move to have regular captain Faf du Plessis as an Impact player.

Virat Kohli likely to continue as RCB captain (Image: IPL Twitter)

Mohali: Virat Kohli returned as captain of RCB during Thursday’s IPL 2023 match in Mohali against Punjab Kings after 464 days. While that made the internet go into a frenzy, there is a report on InsideSport that claims that Kohli could continue as the captain of the Royal Challengers for the next two IPL games. Against Punjab, it seemed to be a tactical move to have regular captain Faf du Plessis as an Impact player. The ploy worked wonders as Faf hit a breathtaking 84 off 56 balls. But all said and done, the news that there is a possibility Kohli continues as RCB captain would bring happiness to fans.

“Faf potentially can’t be fielding today, so he’ll be playing as a impact player, switching with Vikaykumar Vyshak,” Kohli said during the coin toss. Earlier, Kohli led RCB from 2013 till 2021 and won 66 games for the Bangalore franchise. He led RCB in 140 games in total before the PBKS vs RR game.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings made a superb strong comeback in the death overs to keep Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174/4 in their 20 overs in the 27th Match of the IPL 2023 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here on Thursday.

On a hot afternoon, Faf du Plessis and stand-in skipper Virat Kohli took Bangalore to 91/0 in ten overs and looked in sight for a score above 180. Du Plessis, despite a bruised rib, was the star of Bangalore’s batting with his 56-ball 84, hitting five fours and as many sixes.

Kohli, on the other hand, made a 47-ball 59, but suffered a slowdown in the middle overs. It resulted in Bangalore losing wickets in a cluster and didn’t get the desired finishing kick as they lost all four wickets in the death overs, with Punjab bowlers using cutters well and not bowling much fuller deliveries to keep Bangalore below 180.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.