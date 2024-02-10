Home

Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Dharamshala Test: Report

Virat Kohli has already missed the first two Test matches and he is not the part of Indian squad for remaning three Test matches against Three Lions.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket announced the squad for the remaining three Test matches against England and the star batter Virat Kohli who missed the first two matches will miss the remiander of the series citing personal reasons.

However, reports are coming in that BCCI brass wanted to check one final time if it could avail his services for the final Test in Dharamsala from March 7-11.

“The selection committee always knew that Virat won’t be available for the series and accordingly the contingency plan was kept ready. Everyone in BCCI wants Virat to fulfil his family commitments and then come back with a free mind as and when he deems fit,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rahul is fully fit and Jadeja is getting there =========================== The national selection committee included senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul in the squad but their inclusion will be subject to clearance by the BCCI’s medical team.

Jadeja had injured his hamstring during the opening Test while Rahul had a right quadricep niggle. Jadeja (87) and Rahul (86) were the top two scorers in Hyderabad.

“Rahul is already fit and ready to come back in the playing eleven. He had a bit of tightness in his quadriceps and the medical team didn’t want it to get aggravated. In case of Jadeja, it is a strain and he is getting better. There are still five days to go before the game and if he shapes up well, nothing like it,” the source said.

If both Rahul and Jadeja return to the playing eleven, then Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in Vizag, will have to make way for one of them as Shreyas Iyer has already been dropped.

