Virat Kohli Likely to Join India Squad For Fifth Test vs England at Dharamshala – REPORT
Virat Kohli was expected to come back for the third Test, but that is not happening. Yes, there is a glimmer of hope that makes it it back for the final Test.
Rajkot: Virat Kohli may return to the side for the fifth and final Test versus England at Dharamshala. A BCCI official, on condition of anonymity told the PTI, that Kohli, who is on a break due to personal commitments, could be back for the all-important game in Dharamshala. Initially, Kohli had taken permission from the BCCI to be unavailable for the first two Tests. He was expected to come back for the third Test, but that is not happening. Yes, there is a glimmer of hope that makes it it back for the final Test.
