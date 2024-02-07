Home

Virat Kohli Likely To Miss Third And Fourth Test Against England: Report

There are chances that Kohli will miss the fifth Test as well which will be played in Dharmasala from March 6.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli who missed the first two Tests against England, now reports are claiming that he will miss the upcoming two Test matches as well which will be played in Rajkot and Ranchi respectively.

As per Espncricinfo, Kohli will miss the third and fourth Test matches and doubts also persist on Kohli’s availability for the fifth Test in Dharmasala, which starts from March 6.

On January 22, BCCI announced that Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests for “personal reasons”. Kohli had landed in Hyderabad the same morning to join the Indian squad, but flew out the same day. The BCCI has not made any further comment on Kohli’s absence since that statement, which said: “Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.”

