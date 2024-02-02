Home

Virat Kohli LIKELY to Miss Third Test vs England? Former Captain’s Abroad Move Sparks SPECULATION!

Ind vs Eng: Nothing can be confirmed as of now on Kohli's availability.

'No Superstar Is Bigger Than Virat Kohli': Michael Atherton Hails Former India Captain

Vizag: India has already lost the first Test against England and are trailing in the ongoing five-match Test series. With Virat Kohli missing, problems have mounted for the hosts as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are set to miss the second Test. What is now concerning for the hosts is will Kohli return for the remaining three Tests. While the reason for Kohli’s absence is not known, a report in Cricbuzz suggests that the former India captain is abroad and his return to the side could be further delayed. Nothing can be confirmed as of now on Kohli’s availability.

