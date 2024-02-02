Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli LIKELY to Miss Third Test vs England? Former Captain’s Abroad Move Sparks SPECULATION!

Virat Kohli LIKELY to Miss Third Test vs England? Former Captain’s Abroad Move Sparks SPECULATION!

Ind vs Eng: Nothing can be confirmed as of now on Kohli's availability. 

Published: February 2, 2024 8:13 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, India vs England, Ind vs Eng 2nd Test, Cricket News, Vizag, Rajkot Test, Ind vs Eng 2nd Test.
'No Superstar Is Bigger Than Virat Kohli': Michael Atherton Hails Former India Captain

Vizag: India has already lost the first Test against England and are trailing in the ongoing five-match Test series. With Virat Kohli missing, problems have mounted for the hosts as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are set to miss the second Test. What is now concerning for the hosts is will Kohli return for the remaining three Tests. While the reason for Kohli’s absence is not known, a report in Cricbuzz suggests that the former India captain is abroad and his return to the side could be further delayed. Nothing can be confirmed as of now on Kohli’s availability.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.