Mumbai: As the Indian team head start their three-day quarantine before leaving for the South Africa tour, things do not seem to be fine in the camp. An InsideSport report suggests that Kohli is likely to pull out of the ODI series against South Africa and he has informed the same to the Indian board. The report further states that the reason Kohli has cited is the first birthday of his newly-born daughter, Vamika.

A week back, despite his reluctance – Kohli was sacked as the ODI captain of the side, and looks like he may not be happy with the call.

Meanwhile, Kohli would be leading the side in the upcoming three-match Test series starting December 26 at Centurion.

In what would have come as a setback, India’s Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma picked up an injury during the training session in Mumbai on Monday and has been ruled out of the Tests.

The Kohli-led Test side is scheduled to depart for South Africa tour on December 16 after undergoing a three-day quarantine in Mumbai.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Eyes would certainly be on Kohli and his body language after all that has happened with him over the past couple of months – starting with the stepping down as India’s T20 captain.