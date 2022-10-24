LIVE | Virat Kohli MCG Special Reaction Updates

It was one of the finest knocks by an Indian in a cricketer. One has to take into account the stage at which he delivered. It was at the biggest stage – the T20 World Cup 2022. It seemed like India was out of it till Kohli hit Haris Rauf for a couple of sixes in the penultimate over to turn the match on its head.Also Read - LIVE | SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa Off to Flying Start

Live Updates

  • 5:28 PM IST
    AUSTRALIAN FANS JUST CAN’T GET OVER KOHLI’S KNOCK AGAINST PAKISTAN

  • 5:26 PM IST
    Virat Kohli said “The last time I was emotional like that was in 2016 against Australia – this has to be one of the most memorable nights in the 15 years of my career so far”.
  • 5:23 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya said, “I would’ve taken a bullet for Virat Kohli during that time in the match, but I wouldn’t have let him get out at that point of time”.

  • 5:22 PM IST
    VIRAT KOHLI INTERVIEW AFTER THE MATCH

  • 4:48 PM IST
    Most Apt Post You Will SEE!

  • 4:41 PM IST
    VIRAT KOHLI’S TWO UNBELIEVABLE SIXES THAT MADE THE DIFFERENCE!

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Shoaib Malik took his twitter and writes:
    What a Game of cricket we’ve just witnessed & this guy Virat Kohli is absolutely a Beast!!

    You can not compare his class to any other player in the world in white ball cricket. He can anchor, he rotates the strike, he can hit sixes and he knows how to finish the Game!

  • 4:22 PM IST

  • 4:20 PM IST

  • 4:19 PM IST