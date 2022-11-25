Virat Kohli Lodges Complaint to Puma About Mumbai DOPPLEGANGER Using His Name- Here’s the Truth

'Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling Puma products at Linking Road, Mumbai''- Virat Kohli.

Mumbai: Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Friday to complain about his doppleganger from Mumbai, who is using his name to sell Puma products at Linking Road.

‘Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling Puma products at Linking Road, Mumbai,” the ex RCB skipper shared a story on Instagram, tagging the famous sports brand.

”Can you please look into it?” added Kohli.

But actually the truth is that it’s a promotional stunt by the German sports brand for it’s Black Friday Sale. According to Exchange4Media, Puma has placed dopplegangers of all it’s brand ambassadors in Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sunil Chhetri and Yuvraj Singh at stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram, respectively.

Even India legend, Yuvraj Singh posted a hilarious story on his Insta account with the caption, ‘Yeh sasta Yuvraj kaun hai? Maine dates nahi di thi kya?’ (Who’s this cheap copy of Yuvraj Singh? Didn’t I give you the dates?’)