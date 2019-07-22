India’s tour of West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli is an extremely popular figure in India. This may not be the first time that a Kohli lookalike has grabbed attention after surfacing on social space. Recently, another Virat Kohli lookalike has taken the internet by storm. The lookalike made a Tik Tok video that has sent fans into a tizzy. Some fans cannot believe it is not Kohli himself whereas some are purely surprised by the coincidence. Kohli’s doppelganger is named Gaurav Arora and he is a huge social media sensation.

Here are the videos of Gaurav:

Honestly thought that was Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/p7J9Yry7vD — ennui malik (@BucketheadCase) July 17, 2019

Here is how fans reacted to it:

Aiyoo… Yeh toh pura viraattt kohli — Aaryash Rane (@RaneAryash11) July 17, 2019

What do you mean he is not virat 😱 — heisenberg (@suessww) July 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the Indian team was announced by BCCI in consultation with Virat Kohli for the West Indies tour. Kohli would lead the team in all three formats and there is no split captaincy as of now.