India captain Virat Kohli said that he’s looking forward to his meeting with newly-appointed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly, who formally took charge as BCCI President on Wednesday, said that he will ensure that the Board provides Kohli and the team management with all the required facilities. Ganguly had called Kohli the most important man in Indian cricket and said he was there to make life easier for the skipper, not difficult.

“I am going to meet him now. I am looking forward to a good discussion. He is someone who has played a lot of cricket before, who knows the situation we are in, what the team needs, the requirements of Indian cricket,” said Kohli at an Audi event in Mumbai on Thursday.

“So, you need a good, professional, high-level discussion. It will be a healthy discussion because I am playing currently and he has played before, there will be a understanding of these things. I have had good discussions in the past with him and I expect the same this time,” he added.

Ganguly has time and again recalled that India have not won an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Ganguly, 47, said he has a fair understanding of Kohli and the team’s requirements and he was committed to fulfilling those during his tenure.