Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Angry on Najmul Shanto During 2nd Test at Dhaka | WATCH VIDEO

India vs Bangladesh: Kohli started tugging his jersey and took a shot at the batter.

Dhaka: India is in a commanding position in the second Test at Dhaka versus Bangladesh. After taking an 83-run lead, India was out to bowl to the Bangladeshi openers at the stroke of the second day’s play. Kohli lost his cool while Bangladesh opener Najmul Shanto took a break to tie his shoelaces in the fifth ball off the sixth over. Kohli gestured towards him to take off his jersey also. The former India captain did not like that time was being wasted with the lights dimming. Kohli started tugging his jersey and took a shot at the batter, what many claimed was “Shirt bhi khol le apna” (Open your shirt as well).

Here is the video where you can see Kohli frustrated:

Earlier, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer slammed counter-attacking fifties to put India in an advantageous position.

It was a day where Bangladesh took out India’s top three in the first session and then took out Virat Kohli quickly in the second session to leave them at 94/4. That’s when Pant and Iyer joined forces for an important 159-run stand for the fifth wicket, which made the difference for India in taking a sizable 87-run lead.

Though the duo fell short of their respective centuries, as Pant made 93 off 104 balls and Iyer scored 87 off 105 balls, the efforts from the left-right batting duo on a tough, deteriorating pitch, including making 140 runs in the second session at a run rate of 5.6.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto did well to negotiate six tricky overs before stumps. But they have a tough job in front of them on day three. Earlier, Pant used his wrists, bottom hand and feet superbly to take the attack to Bangladesh bowlers and put them under pressure while Iyer survived some close shaves early on, but brought out his superb shots against pacers and spinners.