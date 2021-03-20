During the high-intensity game against England, India skipper Virat Kohli seemed to have lost his composure as he gave Jos Buttler an ugly send-off on Saturday during the decider at the Narendra Modi stadium. England was going great guns thanks to Buttler’s knock and hence an elated Kohli let out his frustration when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the prized scalp of Buttler for 52 off 34 balls. Buttler was caught in the deep trying to hit Bhuvneshwar for a six. Also Read - IPL 2021: Jofra Archer Could Pull Out of T20 Tournament - Report

After the dismissal, Kohli seemed to say a few words while Buttler was walking off. Realising that Kohli had dragged things a little too far, Buttler turned back and looked to say something to the Indian skipper before the umpires intervened and stopped things from going out of hand.

Here is what happened:

DONT MESS WITH THE KING PLEASE 💁💁💁💁💁 pic.twitter.com/kwf7vJIt1z — ISHAN ICT( NO BANGER ACCOUNT😔) (@INDIANCRIKET_18) March 20, 2021

Buttler’s knock comprised of four sixes and two fours. He also stitched a crucial 130-run stand with Dawid Malan after Jason Roy perished without a score.