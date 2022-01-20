Paarl: For the first time in several years, Virat Kohli took the field as a player and not the captain. But that did not mean he would shy away from having a word or two with the opposition. During the opening ODI at Boland Park, Kohli seemed to have lost his cool on Temba Bavuma and that led to a heated exchange of words. The incident took place in the 36th over while Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd ODI vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav For Shreyas Iyer, Md Siraj For Bhuvneshwar Kumar; Two Changes Expected

Bavuma pushed the ball towards cover where Kohli was positioned. Kohli picked up the ball and had a shy at the stumps. Rishabh Pant failed to collect it and Bavuma for a moment thought of pinching a run. That did not go down well with the ex-Indian captain who gave Bavuma a mouthful.

Here is the video that is now going viral: