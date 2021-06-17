Southampton, June 17: India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday played down the significance of the World Test Championship (WTC) final that commences against New Zealand on Friday, saying they are looking at six Test matches and not just one on the tour of England. Also Read - WTC Final, Dream11 Top Picks, India vs New Zealand: Have You Picked Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson as Captain or Vice-Captain of Your Fantasy Team?

“We are not looking at one Test match that begins tomorrow. We are looking at all the six Test matches that we have to play in England…We have a process to strive for. One Test will not decide the best team in the world,” said Kohli. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Not in India's Playing XI For WTC Final vs New Zealand, Twitterverse Gutted

After the WTC final that runs from June 18 to 22, India plays five Tests against England in August-September. Also Read - India Playing XI For WTC Final Announced: Ishant Sharma In, Siraj Sits Out. Details Here

Meanwhile, India also announced its Playing XI ahead of the big match in Southampton. They dropped Mohammed Siraj and picked old warhorse, Ishant Sharma, instead.

On the other hand, India has been a consistent Test team over the last years. In fact, the Virat Kohli-led team have finished as the number one ranked team in the annual update of the ICC Test rankings. However, New Zealand reclaimed the top position after beating England in the two-match Test series.

Virat Kohli is going to hold the key for the Indian team both as a leader as well as a captain. Kohli had scored his last hundred back in the 2019 Pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Thus, Kohli will look to break that drought and score crucial runs for his team.

Furthermore, India has also picked Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the final XI. Both of these all-rounders will give extra batting depth to the Indian team in the final, which will begin from tomorrow at Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Team India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.