After leading Team India to the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World cup 2019, skipper Virat Kohli appeared in a good mood when he made an impromptu appearance in Yuzvendra Chahal’s fun-filled gig “Chahal TV” ahead of final group stage engagement with Sri Lanka on Saturday. Kohli was seen engaging in a light banter with Chahal who was interacting with opener KL Rahul in the video shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

“SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV,” read the tweet.

WATCH VIDEO:

SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV – by @RajalArora 😎😁👌 Watch the Full episode here ➡️➡️ https://t.co/um1un876qA pic.twitter.com/w4bAphSGZ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2019



Kohli was in his element as he made funny gestures looking at the camera.

On Tuesday, India cruised into the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs in Birmingham to qualify for the knockouts. They are currently placed second on the points table, just one point short of defending champions Australia. Both India and Australia have one last match to play in the league stage that will decide their final position.

The table-toppers will take on the team that finishes fourth, either New Zealand or Pakistan, whoever manages a better net run-rate. The first semi-final match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.