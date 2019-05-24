Ahead of India’s first warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019, Indian skipper Virat Kohli met Harry Kane, captain of England’s football team on Friday. Kohli and his men are currently in London, where Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for the most important match of their club history, the UEFA Champions League final.

Harry Kane posted the picture on their social media accounts. Kane’s twitter post read “After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet Virat Kohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman.”