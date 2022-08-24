New Delhi: We are just days away from the high-octane clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 and before the all-important encounter, former India captain Virat Kohli met with Babar Azam.Also Read - LIVE Hong Kong vs UAE Asia Cup T20 Qualifiers Score: UAE Set Target of 148 Runs

In a video posted by BCCI, the Indian team along with Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal met with Afghanistan and Pakistan players and the RCB man having a nice lively chat with Babar Azam grabbed all the headlines. Also Read - VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach of Team India for Asia Cup 2022

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” Kohli said exclusively on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.