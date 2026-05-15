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Virat Kohli meets Rinku Singhs mother and sister before RCBs victory over KKR in Raipur, check PICS

Virat Kohli meets Rinku Singh’s mother and sister before RCB’s victory over KKR in Raipur, check PICS

Virat Kohli met star Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh's mother and sister a few days ago before the two teams locked horns in match number 57 of the Indian Premier League at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur

Virat Kohli posing with Rinku Singh's Sister Neha Singh and Mother Veena Devi. (Photo credit: Neha Singh/Instagram)

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli met star Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh’s mother and sister a few days ago before the two teams locked horns in match number 57 of the Indian Premier League at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium in Raipur. Kohli and Rinku share a special bond, something that has been seen in previous IPL editions as well.

Rinku Singh’s antics with Virat Kohli has often gone viral on social media on numerous occasions. The KKR batter was all over the internet two years ago when he asked for Kohli’s bat twice in the same season. After breaking Kohli’s bat during a practice session against a spin bowler, Rinku had famously went to the senior Indian batter with the same demand.

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Virat was initially hesitant in giving his bat to Rinku but the former had to ultimately agreed after the latter’s insistence. Since then, Rinku Singh has become a social media sensation and now the photos of his mother and sister posing with the RCB opener are doing the rounds.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha ❤️ (@_neha_singh_0700)

Rinku’s sister Neha can be seen wearing a casual attire while his mother Veena Devi wore a simple saree. The meet-up took place at a hotel lobby in Raipur before Virat Kohli smashed his 9th IPL century against KKR two days ago.

The 37-year-old’s sensational ton, while chasing, helped the RCB go on top of the points table with a total of 16 points along with a net run-rate of +1.053. Bengaluru are now just another victory away from confirming their berth in the play-offs, something they can achieve in their remaining two matches against Punjab Kings (May 17) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 22).

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KKR, on the other hand, got eliminated from the tournament after that 6-wicket loss. They were previously on a 4-game unbeaten streak and that had given them slim hopes of securing a play-offs spot. This means that since winning a 3rd IPL title in 2024, Kolkata will not finish in the top 4 for the second consecutive season.

They will need some major changes heading into next season’s IPL edition with captaincy change being the top priority for the franchise’s restoration. Currently at 8th, KKR will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (May 16), Mumbai Indians (May 20) and Delhi Capitals (May 24) in their remaining 3 games.

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