India vs Sri Lanka: ICC seems to have become a Virat Kohli fan, and why not! Ahead of India’s last group stage game against Sri Lanka, the official World Cup Twitter handle posted a picture of the Indian skipper. He looked animated as Jasprit Bumrah watched him on. This picture of Kohli seems to be getting fans all excited as they are reacting in a hilarious manner. While some fans felt that Kohli was imitating Smith, other thought that he was trying to be ‘hanumanji’. The reactions are extremely funny and in this article we have picked the choicest tweets which will tickle your ribs.
Fan Reactions: