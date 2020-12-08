Virat Kohli looked to be back at his fluent best against Australia in the third and final T20I at SCG on Tuesday but his brilliant knock was cut short by Daniel Sams – who took a ripper to send the Indian captain back in the pavilion. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Heroics in Vain, Australia Avoid Series Whitewash

Andrew Tye bowled it wide and sensing an opportunity Kohli threw his hands at it, only to find Sams – who was at deep point. It was a big wicket as it seemed that Kohli would take India over the line, but was dismissed for 85 off 61 balls. His 61-ball knock was laced with four boundaries and three sixes. Also Read - Live India vs Australia T20 2020 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Sydney: Kohli's 85 in Vain, Swepson Stars as Australia Beat India to Avoid Whitewash

Sams was expensive with the ball as he conceded 29 runs from two overs, but redeemed himself quickly with the catch that almost sealed the game for the hosts – who eventually won the match by 12 runs and in the process avoid an embarrassing whitewash. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Superman Sanju Samson Wows Fans With Flying Effort

Here is the wicket:

The wicket of the Indian captain seemed to be the last nail in the coffin. This is the first loss for India in the year in T20Is. The last loss came against WI in Trivandrum in Dec 2019. This also is the first defeat away from home in 11 matches since losing to NZ in Hamilton in Feb 2019.

“At one stage when Hardik started going we thought we could pull it off. The middle over phase during our batting cost us the game. A partnership of 30-odd would’ve madde it easier for Hardik. We are finding ways to come back and give the opposition a scare and the series win is a little asterisk for us to finish the 2020 season on a high,” Kohli said at the presentation.