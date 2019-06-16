ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Did India skipper Virat Kohli mock his counterpart? A fan video has surfaced on the social space and is garnering attention. In the video, Kohli is seen making funny expressions while in the dugout. If one goes by the lip-syncing, one can see he was imitating the way Sarfraz speaks. The expressions of Kohli are so hilarious that Kuldeep Yadav burst out into laughter. It was a hilarious moment and would be a treat for fans. Earlier, Sarfraz got trolled for ‘yawning’ on-the-field.

Here is the viral video where you can see Kohli’s funny expression:

Meanwhile, India’s captain and vice-captain ran the show in their much-awaited World Cup clash against Pakistan here on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma smashed a masterful 140 off 113 balls (4×14, 6×3), skipper Virat Kohli hit a 65-ball 77 (4×7) as India scored 336/5 in the allotted 50 overs.

Put into bat by Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, K.L. Rahul walked out with Rohit to open the innings for India. Rahul quelled any doubts as to whether he can fill injured Shikhar Dhawan’s shoes at the top of the order by holding up one end as he and Rohit gave India a perfect start.

The openers put up 136 runs with Rohit doing the bulk of the scoring. Both players crossed their half-centuries and it was the fourth instance of an Indian pair recording a century stand against Pakistan in a World Cup.