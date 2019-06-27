India vs West Indies: India captain Virat Kohli is often seen having fun on-the-field. If during the Pakistan match, Kohli was seen imitating Sarfaraz Ahmed, it seemed he did a semi Cottrell celebration. Windies pacer Cottrell has been grabbing headlines for his ‘salute’ celebration. During India vs West Indies game, Kohli was spotted attempting a Cottrell celebration. Kohli was spotted doing that while India was on the field trying to defend a challenging 268. Cottrell has also been one of the most successful bowlers in the tournament thus far.

Here is the video shared by a fan on social media.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the fastest batsman to score 20,000 international runs when he reached 37 against the West Indies during their World Cup tie at the Old Trafford on Thursday. He also registered 9,000 runs batting at the number three spot.

Kohli had started the game on 19, 963 runs to his name and was just 37 runs short of the record that legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar held along with West Indies great Brian Lara.

The India skipper reached the 20,000-international run milestone in 416 innings (131 in Tests, 223 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is). Tendulkar and Lara, both had reached the milestone in 453 innings, followed by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who scored 20,000 runs in 468 innings.

At the time of filing the copy, the Windies were 71/3 after 18 overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed contrasting half-centuries while Hardik Pandya smashed a quickfire 46 to help India post 268/7 in 50 overs in their World Cup group stage encounter against the West Indies here on Thursday.