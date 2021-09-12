Dubai: And finally, Virat Kohli has arrived in Dubai to join Royal Challengers Bangalore team ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. Not just Kohli, pacer Mohammed Siraj also boarded the same flight from London along with the RCB skipper. The official Twitter handle posted the picture of the two stars and welcomed them to the family. The two players are expected to play key roles for their side in the remainder of the season. Kohli and Siraj are bound to up RCB’s chances this year.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Reckons Shreyas Iyer's Return Would Make Delhi Capitals Stronger Ahead of IPL 2021

The tweet read: “The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021.” Also Read - CSK, DC Players Arrive in Dubai From England For UAE Leg of IPL 2021

