Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell – Players Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Could Retain Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Players RCB Could Retain Ahead of IPL 2025 Mega Auction @RCBTweets Twitter

Mumbai: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the few teams who are yet to win the coveted Indian Premier League title. And what is worse is that they have always been blessed with mega stars, yet the trophy is missing from the cabinet. But they could turn things around even if they do not end up winning the trophy this season as there is a mega auction scheduled to take place ahead of IPL 2025. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that there will be a mega auction just to make the league even more interesting and he also said that every franchise will be allowed to retain only 3-4 players. So, who could be the three players RCB could retain?

Virat Kohli: Without an iota of doubt, Kohli would be retained. He is arguably the best batter of the era. And despite there being critisicm on him always for not helping RCB win the title, you surely cannot release someone of the stature of Kohli. He boasts of being the leading run-getter in the history of the league as well.

Mohammed Siraj: The Indian pacer is the one who gets them a wicket with the new ball consistently. Also, being an Indian is an advantage as he has a good knowhow of the conditions. Siraj has age on his side and that could be the differentiator in his case.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder is one of the most feared batters in world cricket. He is a T20 beast and releasing him is surely not something RCB would contemplate. Maxwell is a proven match-winner and he can also chip in with the ball which makes him indispensable.

Faf Du Plessis may have to miss out due to his age. The former SA cricketer is 39 and this could very well be his last season.

