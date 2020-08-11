India skipper Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap by stamping his authority as the most searched cricketer from January-June 2020, leaving his deputy Rohit Sharma and former India captain MS Dhoni – who has not played international cricket since 2019 World Cup behind. Also Read - Lanka Premier League Borrow Names From IPL Teams; CSK is Colombo Super Kings And DC is Dambulla Capitals: Check Names

According to SEMrush, the RCB skipper has left many big names of the game behind, search-wise, as he was searched for 16.2 lakh times each month from January 2020 to June 2020. From sharing his fitness videos to interacting with fans during the lockdown, Kohli has been active on social media. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI in Trouble, After VIVO Exit, Calls to Drop Byju’s & Dream11 Grow: Report

Meanwhile, Rohit and Dhoni – who are also popular cricketers – were searched for 9.7 and 9.4 times respectively. George Mackay, Josh Richards, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Matthews and Shreyas Iyer are the other cricketers who make up the Top-10. Also Read - MS Dhoni Was Aggressive And Safe, Virat Kohli Learning Quickly: Ex-BCCI Selector Gagan Khoda

With 39 days to go for the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League – Kohli, Dhoni, and Rohit – would be leading their respective franchises and would hold the key for their sides.

Meanwhile, women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Elysse Perry pipped Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

Head of Communications, SEMrush, Fernando Angulo felt the results came as a surprise for him as well.

“While we are not entirely surprised by the results of our study, we are excited nonetheless. Finding that Virat Kohli is the most searched cricketer, and India, the most searched cricket team is unsurprising, what’s surprising is that women cricketers are being searched more often than a lot of top-rated men,” Angulo said.

Explaining that there was enough craze for women’s cricket as well, he added, “Our study suggests that stereotypes of cricket as a man only sport no longer hold. There is considerable enthusiasm about women cricketers and women playing cricket. In the future, there are likely to be many more women playing cricket, and India, as the most important cricket playing nation is likely to supply many of them.”