Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Motivates Smriti Mandhana Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team Ahead of Maiden Win Against UP Warriors | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Motivates Smriti Mandhana Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team Ahead of Maiden Win Against UP Warriors | VIDEO

This was Royal Challengers Bangalore's first win in the tournament after five losses while UP Warriorz slumped to their third defeat in five matches.

Virat Kohli Motivates Smriti Mandhana Led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Team Ahead of Maiden Win Against UP Warriors | VIDEO

New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli motivated Smriti Mandhana-led RCB ahead of the UP warriors clash. RCB finally won a match in the Women’s Premier League when they defeated UPW by 5 wickets.

Kohli recently scored his Test century in Ahmedabad Test broke his century drought in the longest format of the game, scoring 186 runs off 364 deliveries, his first century in the format since November 2019 and 28th in the longest format of the game. The century in Ahmedabad came after a gap of 41 innings from his last century that came against Bangladesh in November 2019.

You may like to read

The Bangalore-based team’s Twitter handle shared a post on Kohli’s pep talk after the match and the video got viral in no time, here is the viral video: Virat Kohli’s pep talk to the RCB Women’s Team King came. He spoke. He inspired. He’d be proud watching the girls play the way they did last night. Watch @imVkohli‘s pre-match chat in the team room on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fz1rxZnID2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 16, 2023

“I have been playing IPL for 15 years, I haven’t won yet but that doesn’t stop me excited, that’s the effort I can put in. Always think about the opportunity rather than how bad it is now” said Kohli.

“We never lost six games in a row in our life and we played 15 years of international cricket almost together at the same stage. So, unexpected things can happen, and unfortunate things can happen but the reason, why I am here, is there is still hope there is still one percent chance and sometimes that chance is good enough but what matters is what you guys think about that one percent, are you willing to give absolutely everything that you have? Are you willing to give that one percent in tonight’s game? To make that one into ten and ten and then grow that ten into thirty” Kohli also added.

Virat Kohli will now play the ODI series against Australia which will start from March 18 and the first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.