Mohali: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was in the news over his recent comments on Indian cricket where he bashed the idea of ‘hero worship’. He also took the names of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni while making the ‘hero worship’ statement. The comment has not gone down well with fans who have hit back at the former India opener. Some went on to also claim that Gambhir was being ‘jealous’ and hence making such statements. On the other hand, some even dubbed his comments “worthless”.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Staggering RECORD at Mohali vs Australia is Major Threat For Visitors Ahead of 1st T20I

Here is how fans reacted to Gambhir’s statement: Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Open With Rohit Sharma vs Australia in T20I Series Instead of KL Rahul. Here's Why

Also Read - Virat Kohli Bowls in Net Session in Mohali Ahead of Ind-Aus 1st T20I; Pics go VIRAL

Gautam gambhir has problem with hero worshipping, and he was indirectly talking about players like him who doesn’t get fandom like Virat kohli and MS Dhoni, my question is to him that why tf he doesn’t become a hero so that he also can get worshipped like others. — Vishnu 🕉 (@MasterVKohli) September 19, 2022

@GautamGambhir is just slamming this hero worship shit regarding Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni cause he wasn’t worshipped during his tenure when he played a wonderful innings in the world cup final but the fact Dhoni played a wonderful match winning innings too was given an upper hand pic.twitter.com/KnYk8sRXvv — Yash Sharma (@___yashhsharma) September 19, 2022

Gautam Gambhir When will you understand what is the level of Virat Kohli and what is his fan following, only MS Dhoni can match Virat Kohli stardom @GautamGambhir — kd🥤 (@Kohlistaro) September 19, 2022

“Do you think that this whole hero worship chokes the next star to come up? Nobody has grown in that shadow. It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier, it is Virat Kohli now,” Gambhir said while speaking to the Indian Express.