Mohali: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was in the news over his recent comments on Indian cricket where he bashed the idea of ‘hero worship’. He also took the names of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni while making the ‘hero worship’ statement. The comment has not gone down well with fans who have hit back at the former India opener. Some went on to also claim that Gambhir was being ‘jealous’ and hence making such statements. On the other hand, some even dubbed his comments “worthless”.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Staggering RECORD at Mohali vs Australia is Major Threat For Visitors Ahead of 1st T20I
Here is how fans reacted to Gambhir’s statement: Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Open With Rohit Sharma vs Australia in T20I Series Instead of KL Rahul. Here's Why
Also Read - Virat Kohli Bowls in Net Session in Mohali Ahead of Ind-Aus 1st T20I; Pics go VIRAL
“Do you think that this whole hero worship chokes the next star to come up? Nobody has grown in that shadow. It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier, it is Virat Kohli now,” Gambhir said while speaking to the Indian Express.