ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: With the World Cup happening in the UK, Team India members decided to get themselves a new, fresh look. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya got themselves a new look from ace hairstylists Alim Hakim in London. The new-age team India players love to experiment with their hairdo and that is no secret. While all the cricketers got some kind of an undercut, Chahal also got a cut which is making him the standout. It was a treat for fans to see their heroes in an all-new look for the ongoing tournament. BCCI posted the picture of the look.
Meanwhile, India still remains unbeaten in the tournament like New Zealand. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Afghanistan in their next encounter at Southampton on June 22.