ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: With the World Cup happening in the UK, Team India members decided to get themselves a new, fresh look. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Hardik Pandya got themselves a new look from ace hairstylists Alim Hakim in London. The new-age team India players love to experiment with their hairdo and that is no secret. While all the cricketers got some kind of an undercut, Chahal also got a cut which is making him the standout. It was a treat for fans to see their heroes in an all-new look for the ongoing tournament. BCCI posted the picture of the look.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

I earlier thought Virat has a champu haircut but after seeing from the front angle I owe him an apology. Sorry @imVkohli you look fab — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) June 19, 2019

MSD no doubt 😛 — Vivek (@_Vivek_Mohan_) June 19, 2019

What ever,who ever,when ever. mahendra Singh dohni is the best — Kishore Reddy (@Kishore80492333) June 19, 2019

Kal raat ye log cutting karwate rahe hai? Shaving karwate rahe hai? Ennanu cricket chhudwao te modelling karwao – Indian fans after losing next game — बेबो (@muhfatttBebo) June 19, 2019

That person’s is the coolest who has been the synonym of the word “cool” in the cricket for the past 15 years — Sai Teja🎻 (@kst7781) June 19, 2019

Haircut i dont know but smile of @imVkohli sir is the cutest 😍 — Nazia (@beingNjy) June 20, 2019

Meanwhile, India still remains unbeaten in the tournament like New Zealand. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Afghanistan in their next encounter at Southampton on June 22.