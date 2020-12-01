MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are arguably the most followed cricketers in the world, if not the most. The two Indian stars added another feather to their crown by becoming the most-searched personalities on Yahoo. As per one of the studies conducted by the search engine, it was seen that Kohli and Dhoni featured among the Top-20 most-searched personalities. While the former India skipper finished 11th, his successor grabbed the 19th spot. Also Read - Australia vs India 3rd ODI in Canberra: Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 3rd ODI

What is surprising is the fact that they are most-searched despite COVID-19 bringing the sporting world to a standstill. This study also goes to show the popularity of cricket in not just India, but globally.

The two Indian icons are also the most searched cricketers from December 2015 to December 2019, according to data from SEMrush research.

While Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket earlier in the year, Kohli continues to lead India and is currently on the tour of Australia.

In the current tour of Australia, India has already lost the three-match ODI series after being crushed by the hosts in the first two matches at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the series done, the Kohli-led side will play for pride in Canberra and hope for a change of fortunes.

India could make changes to their XI after the loss and the axe could come down on Navdeep Saini who was expensive in the first two matches. T. Natarajan could make his debut in blue.

Meanwhile, Kohli will not be available after the first Test at Adelaide as he will be on paternity leave after being granted permission by the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma – who is recovering from a hamstring injury – looks unlikely to join the side according to reports. Young Shreyas Iyer could be asked to stay back in Australia after the limited-overs internationals.