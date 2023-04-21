Top Recommended Stories

What would stun Indian fans is the fact that popular cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni - who are treated like demi-gods in the country, do not have a verified Twitter account.

Updated: April 21, 2023 1:14 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Twitter removes blue tick of celebrities for the first time in history (Image: Twitter screengrabs)

Mumbai: In what would be a first, celebrities across the globe are without a ‘blue tick’ on Twitter. This happened at midnight on Thursday. What would stun Indian fans is the fact that popular cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni – who are treated like demi-gods in the country, do not have a verified Twitter account. All of them have a massive following as cricket is considered to be a way of life and entertainment for millions in India. The blue tick was initially a way of protecting well-known people from impersonation and tackling misinformation – but it has now become something anyone can pay for and acquire it.

The news actually send many into panic mode as they did not know what was happening. But with time slowly but surely the news spread and the panic settled down.

“Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks,” read the first part of the tweet.

It will now be interesting to see if people are ready to spend money and get a ‘blue’ tick. According to experts, the popularity will diminish following this move from Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the IPL season is on in India and all the three popular cricketers mentioned above are key members of their respective sides.

Published Date: April 21, 2023 1:05 AM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 1:14 AM IST

