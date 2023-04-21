Home

Sports

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma’s Blue Tick Removed From Twitter – Check DEETS

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma’s Blue Tick Removed From Twitter – Check DEETS

What would stun Indian fans is the fact that popular cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni - who are treated like demi-gods in the country, do not have a verified Twitter account.

Twitter removes blue tick of celebrities for the first time in history (Image: Twitter screengrabs)

Mumbai: In what would be a first, celebrities across the globe are without a ‘blue tick’ on Twitter. This happened at midnight on Thursday. What would stun Indian fans is the fact that popular cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni – who are treated like demi-gods in the country, do not have a verified Twitter account. All of them have a massive following as cricket is considered to be a way of life and entertainment for millions in India. The blue tick was initially a way of protecting well-known people from impersonation and tackling misinformation – but it has now become something anyone can pay for and acquire it.

First time in Twitter History Celebrities without Blue tick 😊 pic.twitter.com/NmrmKVrQEd — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) April 20, 2023

You may like to read

The news actually send many into panic mode as they did not know what was happening. But with time slowly but surely the news spread and the panic settled down.

“Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks,” read the first part of the tweet.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

It will now be interesting to see if people are ready to spend money and get a ‘blue’ tick. According to experts, the popularity will diminish following this move from Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the IPL season is on in India and all the three popular cricketers mentioned above are key members of their respective sides.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.