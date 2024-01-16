Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Among Cricketing Invitees For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Virat Kohli is currently part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Updated: January 16, 2024 7:18 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma received invitations for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli became the latest cricketer after MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to receive an invitation for the Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony that is set to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, pictures of Dhoni and Tendulkar receiving invitations went viral on social media.

