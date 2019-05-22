World Cup 2019: Indian cricket team left for the UK late in the night for the World Cup. The Indian cricketers were spotted waiting at the airport lounge for their flight. The Men in Blue were dressed up in their formals and looked smart and dapper. It seemed a few cricketers made the best use of their stay at the airport by playing popular video game PUBG. This is not the first time the Indian cricketers have been spotted playing the video game. Looks like that is what every India cricketer is hooked to. MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar were all spotted playing. The fans on social space also figured that out and reacted.

Before leaving for the UK, India skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media where he said that he was confident of India’s chances and how the spinners will hold the key for India. He also stressed on how football leagues helped India change the perspective towards things.