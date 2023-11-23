Home

Virat Kohli Named Most Popular Sportsperson Of India In October, 2023

Kohli may have lost the World Cup, but that doesn't stop him from making him the most popular sportsperson.

Virat Kohli ended up as the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain, Virat Kohli has been named the Most Popular Sportsperson of India in the month of October, 2023. India might have lost the ICC World Cup Final to Australia in a heart-breaking loss but there has been no shortage of popularity for King Kohli in his own country. Kohli has been one of the pivotal figures in India’s road to the final and also won the Player of the Tournament award.

As per Ormax Media, Virat Kohli has topped the list among the popular sportsperson in India of the month of October, while MS Dhoni has came second and Rohit Sharma has occupied the third spot.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket back in 2020 has a huge following in India and has a fanbase as big as that of Kohli in India. Rohit Sharma like both of them also has a huge following due to his Mumbai Indians heroics and now currently the skipper, his fan following has grown over the years.

