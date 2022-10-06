Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the generation. He may not be in the best of form recently, but he is widely respected around the world – not just by the opposition, but also by his own teammates. Kohli, who has now left for Australia for the T20 World Cup, revealed the name of the Indian cricketer who has the most bizarre food habits. Kohli revealed that Wriddhiman Saha has the most bizarre food habits. He said this during ‘One 8 Commune’ on YouTube.Also Read - Virat Kohli Scored 100 India Forgot Their Asia Cup. If Babar Azam... - Ramiz Raja Slams Critics Ahead of Ind-Pak T20 WC Match

"If I've seen anyone try unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well. I saw he took two three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him 'Wriddhi what are you doing? He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice-cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice-cream," Kohli said.

Kohli also revealed his best and worst food experience. "I'll tell about my worst food experience. Recently I went to Paris, which was my worst. For vegetarians it was a nightmare, there was a language barrier and there were not many options," he revealed.

Meanwhile, Kohli and the Indian team have left for Australia where they will feature in the T20 World Cup. Kohli would be a key member for India at the mega-event.