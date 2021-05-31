India cricket captain and skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League seemed to be upbeat ahead of the tour of England. On Saturday, Kohli took part in a Q&A session, where fans asked him various questions, and like a sport, Kohli answered most of them. Also Read - Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Live Streaming Details, Venues

The RCB skipper was asked by a fan to reveal the funniest RCB cricketer. Not to the surprise of fans, Kohli took the name of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Currently, Kohli and the rest of the squad members are in strict mandatory 14-day quarantine in Mumbai, before they are scheduled to depart on June 02 to England. In England, they will play the much-awaited inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand which would be followed by a five-match Test series against India. The Kohli-led side is surely going to be tested in overseas conditions and it will be interesting to watch how they combat the challenge.