Virat Kohli Nearly INJURES Ishan Kishan With Prank During Training Session at Dominica Ahead of 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH

Kohli, who would play a key role for India in the series, was seen looking to pull off a hilarious prank on young Ishan Kishan.

Kohli Nearly Injures Kishan (Image: PTI)

Dominica: In roughly 24 hours, India take on West Indies in the first Test on Tuesday. While the buzz is picking up, thanks to the Indian team – Virat Kohli seems to be in a happy space and that should come as a piece of good news for fans. The former India captain was seen in a playful mood during India’s training session. Kohli, who would play a key role for India in the series, was seen looking to pull off a hilarious prank on young Ishan Kishan. The young wicketkeeper, who is in line to make his Test debut, nearly hurt himself after Kohli’s prank. Kishan was seen falling on the ground after Kohli tried to poke him with a iron.

Kishan seemed visibly in pain when Kohli walked up to him to enquire he was alright. Here is the video that is now going viral on social space:

With Kishan set to edge KS Bharat to the squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal would fill in at No. 3. With no Pujara at No.3, it is quite certain that Jaiswal will be filling up the void in the Caribbean. He was also among the standby players in the World Test Championship final against Australia in Lord’s. In a video that went viral on social media, Jaiswal was seen batting tips from Kohli on how to tackle the length ball on the rise, the outswingers and most importantly the front-foot game.

