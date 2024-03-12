Home

Virat Kohli Needs to Play IPL 2024 to Feature in T20 World Cup – REPORT

Kohli's performances in the IPL would be key as that would be yardstick while picking the T20 WC squad.

Mumbai: In a little over a week, Virat Kohli would be back in action playing competitive cricket. Kohli would feature in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and without an iota of doubt, spotlight would be on him. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Kohli’s performances in the IPL would be key as that would be yardstick while picking the T20 WC squad. A BCCI source claimed that IPL would be very important when it comes to picking the WC squad.

“As far as we know, he will play IPL. But when is Virat joining squad is up to him and his franchise. We haven’t heard from him as he is on a break. For sure, IPL will play a massive role in selection of all players,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Kohli was not part of the India team that hosted England for a five-match Test series as he was on paternity break. Kohli became father for the second time and hence was spending a lot of time with Anushka Sharma in London.

The former India captain is expected to join the RCB camp next week for the RCB Unbox Event on March 19 in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Final Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabudessai, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

