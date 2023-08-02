Home

Sports

Virat Kohli of Bowling: Harbhajan Singh’s UNIQUE Take on Jasprit Bumrah of Return

Virat Kohli of Bowling: Harbhajan Singh’s UNIQUE Take on Jasprit Bumrah of Return

Harbhajan wished Bumrah the very best and hoped he does not pick up an injury again.

Harbhajan Singh on Bumrah's Return (Image: Twitter)

Trinidad: India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to make a comeback to international cricket soon when India take on Ireland in a T20I series. While there is a lot of anticipation to see if Bumrah is match fit or not, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh made an unique comment on his YouTube channel. Harbhajan wished Bumrah the very best and hoped he does not pick up an injury again. He also felt Bumrah is the Virat Kohli of bowling.

Trending Now

“Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback. He was injured for a long time and his return was awaited. He has come back and has been made the captain straightaway. Congratulations to Jassi for becoming the captain and foremost for getting fit. I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn’t get injured again,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him,” he added.

Meanwhile, India beat West Indies in the third ODI to clinch the series.

Shardul Thakur took four wickets while Mukesh Kumar got three as India defeated West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Tuesday. India thus win the series 2-1. Chasing 352, West Indies never looked at ease and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Earlier, Shubman Gill tapered off after a blazing start but Ishan Kishan’s golden run of form and Sanju Samson’s impactful fifty powered India a commanding 351/5. Skipper Hardik Pandya’s smashing 70 off 52 balls helped India cross the 350-run mark as he provided the finishing touches to the innings with four boundaries and five sixes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES