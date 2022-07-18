Manchester: Following the epic run chase on Sunday, ex-India captain Virat Kohli – despite all the criticism over his poor form – looked in high spirits as he offered the champagne to Ravi Shastri. It is no secret that Shastri and Kohli are close and have been part of the dressing room for a long time. The gesture from Kohli has got fans excited. Shastri did not take up Kohli’s offer. After that, Kohli in a video was seen splashing champagne on Shikhar Dhawan, who was running for cover.Also Read - MOTM Rishabh Pant Says He Always Aspires to Excel For Team Under Pressure After Taking India Home With Unbeaten Hundred

Here is the much-talked about picture where Kohli is offering Shastri champagne from the podium. Also Read - Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya Star in India's 5-Wicket Victory Over England

Virat Kohli offering Ravi Shastri the champagne bottle after the win. pic.twitter.com/vchQCOH8Zv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Earlier, it was Hardik Pandya’s impressive all-round show along with Rishabh Pant’s fantastic maiden century in the 50-over cricket helped India thrash England by five wickets in the third and final ODI and win the three-match series 2-1 at Old Trafford.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (4/24) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s (3/60) superb bowling efforts helped India bowl out England for 259 in 45.5 overs.

Chasing a challenging total, India were in deep, deep trouble at 72-4 in 16.2 overs after losing the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rohit Sharma (17), Virat Kohli (17), Suryakumar Yadav (16).

But Hardik and Pant batted sensibly, found regular boundaries and stitched a match-winning stand of 133 runs. Pandya (71 off 55) got out in the 36th over of the innings when India needed 55 runs.

However, Pant became even more aggressive and went on to hit his first ODI century. He remained not out (125 off 113) and along with Ravindra Jadeja (7 not out off 15) helped India to a thumping five-wicket victory in 42.1 overs

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) lost to India 261-5 in 42.1 Overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35) by five wickets.