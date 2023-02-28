Home

Virat Kohli On Cusp of Big Milestone In Tests Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Third Test In Indore

Virat Kohli recently completed 250000 runs in international cricket. He is just 77 runs shy of completing 4000 Test runs on home soil.

Virat Kohli gestures during India's training session in Indore. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli needs just 77 runs to become the fifth Indian batter to complete 4000 Test runs at home when he walks out to bat against Australia in the third Test in Indore in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The former India captain currently has 3923 runs from 48 Tests on Indian soil. He hasn’t scored much in this series so far and would be eager to notch up a big score when the third game starts on March 1.

Virat Kohli in Tests in India: Matches – 48

Runs – 3923

Average – 59.44

Hundreds – 13

Fifties – 12 King needs 77 more runs to complete 4000 runs in Tests at home. pic.twitter.com/Zr1ddbqEMa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 28, 2023

Kohli is behind Sachin Tendulkar (7216), Rahul Dravid (5598), Sunil Gavaskar (5067) and Virender Sehwag (4656) who have more than 4000 Test runs on home soil.

So far, Kohli has scored 12, 44 and 20 in three innings in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. Earlier, during the second Test in Delhi against Australia, Kohli completed 25000 runs in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Kohli was seen giving slip catching drills to the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and others on Monday during India’s training session at the Holkar stadium.

India are currently leading 2-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and need just a win in the next two games in the series to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Both Australia and India occupy the top two spots in the WTC table.

The WTC final is scheduled to be held from June 7 to 11 at The Oval in London. India had finished runners-up in the inaugural WTC final losing to New Zealand at Lord’s.

