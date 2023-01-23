Top Recommended Stories
Virat Kohli on Cusp of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar Record During Ind-NZ 3rd ODI
Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI: Kohli needs a fifty to go past Tendulkar for scoring most 50+ scores versus the Kiwis. Both have 13 fifties versus the Blackcaps.
Indore: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation if not the best ever. Kohli, who recently hit two centuries in ODIs versus Sri Lanka and broke a plethora of records, would be eyeing a Sachin Tendulkar milestone when India locks horns with New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Indore on Tuesday. Kohli needs a fifty to go past Tendulkar for scoring most 50+ scores versus the Kiwis. Both have 13 fifties versus the Blackcaps. Even if Kohli gets a 100, he will go past Tendulkar to score the most hundreds versus NZ. Both Kohli and Tendulkar have six ODI centuries against NZ.
Earlier, against NZ, Kohli only managed scores of eight and 11. In the opener at Hyderabad, he was bowled by Mitchell Santner while attempting to play a shot inside the line. In the second game in Raipur, Kohli was stumped after taking a long stride to cover the spin and coming out of the crease.
But before we think a little too ahead, it would be interesting to see Kohli’s features in the third ODI or not. India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and hence reports suggest Kohli may be rested for the final game to keep him fresh for the Australia Tests.
India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series which will be a part of the World Test Championship. With India still in with a chance of making the final, the Border-Gavaskar trophy would be extremely important and Kohli could be a key player.
