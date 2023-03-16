Home

Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Surpassing Ricky Ponting During IND Vs AUS ODI Series, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar Feat

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia on March 17, 19, 22 in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively.

Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in India vs Australia ODI series. (Image: PTI)

IND vs AUS: In-form Virat Kohli will be the center of attraction when India start their three-match ODI series against Australia that starts on Friday with the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli, who recently ended his century drought in Tests, has been in great form in white-ball cricket in the last six months, and is on verge of breaking multiple records in the upcoming 50-over series.

The former India captain is just 191 runs shy of completing 13000 runs in ODIs and become the fifth cricketer on planet after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Kohli is also just 48 runs away from surpassing Ponting for most ODI runs at home. Kohli currently has 5358 runs in India compared to Ponting’s 5406 in Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6976 runs.

At 46 hundreds, Kohli is also three shy of matching Tendulkar for most centuries in the 50-over format. In all, Kohli has scored 75 international tons.

