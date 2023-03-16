Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Surpassing Ricky Ponting During IND Vs AUS ODI Series, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar Feat

Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Surpassing Ricky Ponting During IND Vs AUS ODI Series, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar Feat

India are scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia on March 17, 19, 22 in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai respectively.

Updated: March 16, 2023 5:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS live score, IND vs AUS live streaming, IND vs AUS ODI series, IND vs AUS 1st ODI, IND vs AUS, Mumbai ODI, Virat Kohli in IND vs AUS ODIs, Virat Kohli stats, Virat Kohli vs australia, Virat Kohli batting records in ODIs, Virat Kohli OPI batting records, Virat Kohli list of ODI hundreds, Virat Kohli ODI runs, BCCI, Virat Kohli, India vs Australia,
Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in India vs Australia ODI series. (Image: PTI)

IND vs AUS: In-form Virat Kohli will be the center of attraction when India start their three-match ODI series against Australia that starts on Friday with the first game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read:

Kohli, who recently ended his century drought in Tests, has been in great form in white-ball cricket in the last six months, and is on verge of breaking multiple records in the upcoming 50-over series.

You may like to read

The former India captain is just 191 runs shy of completing 13000 runs in ODIs and become the fifth cricketer on planet after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Kohli is also just 48 runs away from surpassing Ponting for most ODI runs at home. Kohli currently has 5358 runs in India compared to Ponting’s 5406 in Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6976 runs.

At 46 hundreds, Kohli is also three shy of matching Tendulkar for most centuries in the 50-over format. In all, Kohli has scored 75 international tons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 16, 2023 5:26 PM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 5:44 PM IST

More Stories