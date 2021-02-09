Team India captain Virat Kohli revealed the reason behind Kuldeep Yadav’s omission from the playing XI in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Shahbaz Nadeem was picked over Kuldeep as several cricket critics and fans raised questions over chinaman exclusion. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ajinkya Rahane Following Failure in 1st Test in Chennai vs England

However, skipper Kohli said he has no regrets about picking Nadeem over Kuldeep as the decision was taken to bring variety in the department.

"When you are playing two off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less becomes a similar kind of spinner (bringing it into the right-handers). So, we needed variety. We were quite clear what combination we wanted to play, and there are no regrets whatsoever," Kohli said at the post-match press conference referring to India's 337 all-out first essay score.

The Indian captain also talked about the turning point of the game and said there was not enough application shown by us as a batting unit in the first innings.

“I think, Test probably shifted in their favour when we batted in the first innings. We were looking to bat better but I don’t think there was enough application shown by us as a batting unit. Even if someone got a hundred in either innings, still we were pretty much behind in the game. There’s not one way to play the game and we understand that quite well and our endeavour in the future games is going to be long partnerships,” said Kohli.

Kohli also feels England well prepared for the game but not better prepared than the Indian team.

“You could say they are well prepared but to say they are better prepared than us in our own conditions is not an accurate assessment,” Kohli, who is known for his plain speak, put it as he saw it.

“That was something that was said when Australia won the first Test (in Pune) in 2017. So look, we don’t jump the gun or come to conclusions too early as a side.

“What’s said on the outside what is being perceived and discussed doesn’t bother us at all. We never really focussed on that and we won’t do that moving forward as a team,” Kohli added.

Team India is also going through several injury crises in the camp with Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja out from the first two Tests.

Kohli said Team India is not a side that gets into ‘what ifs’ or ‘what could have been’, what should have been, on missing Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

“They are not here so whether they could have or would have is irrelevant. Look we are not a side that gets into ‘what ifs’ or ‘what could have beens’, what should have been.

“If we are adding to ‘what could have beens’, then you are also talking about what could have happened if Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) would have played the Test match as well.

“In one game, if the execution hasn’t happened, it doesn’t mean it won’t happen again. We have to keep believing in the process and not think of what this player or that player could have done.”