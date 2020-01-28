Virat Kohli is no stranger to breaking records and ahead of the third Twenty20 International against New Zealand, the Indian captain finds himself 25 runs shy from surpassing former skipper MS Dhoni in the list of highest run-getters as captain in T20Is.

Kohli is currently at the fourth spot behind Dhoni (1,112), New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (1148) and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (1,273).

If Kohli manages to score 25 runs in the third T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, the 31-year-old will become the leading run-scorer as captain in the shortest format of the game.

He is also one fifty plus score away from becoming the captain with most fifty plus scores in T20Is and is currently tied with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Williamson with eight such knocks.

India have been ruthless during their ongoing tour of New Zealand. They coasted to a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I match in Auckland on Sunday to go 2-0 up in the series. At the Eden Park in Auckland, the Blackcaps batsmen were struggling to middle the ball and posted a meagre 132 for five, batting first against a disciplined Indian attack.

KL Rahul, who has been in imperious form, cracked his second half-century in as many matches to lead India’s reply in which they reeled in the target for the loss of only three wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

“Another good performance today, especially with the ball,” said Kohli.

“We demanded the bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there, and our line and lengths… was a very good feature.”