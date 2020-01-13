Virat Kohli and creating records are almost synonymous with each other. One the eve of the first one-day international against Australia, the Indian captain finds himself on the cusp of equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record at home.

Tendulkar (has 49 ODI centuries overall), who holds the record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scored 20 of those hundreds in India. Kohli currently sits on 19 centuries on home soil and will equal the batting great if he crosses the three-figure mark against the Aaron Finch led-Australia at the Wankhede on Tuesday.

Kohli recently became the fastest captain to reach 11,000 international runs when India were facing Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International at Pune.

Ahead of the three-match series opener against Australia, Kohli said his side is “absolutely open” to play pink-ball Test in their next tour Down Under.

“Look we played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we are absolutely up to playing day-night Tests,” Kohli told reporters.

“We are absolutely up for the challenge and whether its Gabba, Perth doesn’t matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game,” Kohli added.

He also revealed that Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul may all play together with the latter duo jostling for a place in the opening slot along with Rohit.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team…You obviously want to have the best players available and then choose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli explained.