Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has once again been featured in the Forbes list of World’s highest-paid athletes. Like last year, he is the sole Indian representative and has been ranked 100th, in the list published by Forbs on June 11.

The list has reported that Kohli earned an estimated amount of USD 25 million in the last 12 months. He has raked in USD 21 million from endorsements and USD 4 million from salary and winnings. Ranked 83rd on last year’s list, the swashbuckling cricketer has dropped 17 places this time, despite an increase in his earnings.

According to the Forbes list, Argentina and Barcelona football star Lionel Messi is the world’s highest paid athlete at the moment with an estimated earning amount of USD 27 million. He has dethroned retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who held the position four times in last seven years, to earn the crown of the richest sportsperson. Also, he has left behind long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo by quite a margin. The Portuguese footballer stands second behind his counterpart with an earning of USD 109 million.



Other than that, Serena Williams has made a return in the ranking and become the only women to feature in the Forbes list of 2019, after no woman appeared in the 2018 list. Placed 63rd, the tennis star from the United States of America has had an earning of USD 29.2 million in the last 12 months.

This year’s list has a representative from ten different sports, with NBA stars leading the pack. While there are 35 boxing stars in the list, football is the next-most representative sport with 19 players, followed by baseball and soccer with 15 and 12 respectively.