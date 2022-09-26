New Delhi: Virat Kohli (63) and Suryakumar Yadav (69) struck brilliant half-centuries and figured in a century partnership as India defeated Australia by six wickets with one ball to spare in the 3rd T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli's UNEXPECTED Reaction When Fans Yell His Name During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad; Video Goes VIRAL

Kohli anchored the innings after India lost openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma with only 30 runs on the card and figured in two vital partnerships — a 104 runs stand with Yadav and 48 runs for the fourth with Hardik Pandya (25 not out) as India capitalised on some good work by their bowlers to restrict Australia to 186/7 and then successfully chased the runs to win the match.

"I looked at the dugout and both Rahul and Rohit asked me to continue batting. He (Suryakumar Yadav) has the game to bat in any conditions, he got a hundred in England, then batted well in Asia Cup. Here he is striking the ball as well as I have seen him in the last six months. It's just the array of shots and to play the shots at the right time is such a good skill to have, and he does that," Kohli told the official broadcaster after the match.

“That’s why I’m batting at 3, I have to utilise my experience and give the team what the team wants. I have to utilise it and had to take down Zampa. I made up my mind to go after him. He is a quality bowler and tries to control my scoring. I knew he was attacking my stumps, so was outside the leg stump. I am making a conscious effort to strike those big ones through the middle overs,” he said.

The former India captain, 34, said he is enjoying batting since his comeback at the Asia Cup from a short break after playing non-stop for years. He said he is working hard at his batting and is happy with the way things are going.

“I have enjoyed batting ever since I came back at the Asia Cup. Today also I was an hour and half before the team. I am working hard on my process and happy with my contributions,” said Kohli.

(With Inputs From IANS)